(STACKER) — Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%—the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

In every state, there were cities that experienced cumulative population gains over the course of the decade. But when you look at the growth rates from year to year, cities across the country are following a similar trajectory. Small, medium, and large cities all saw declining growth since 2016. Some of the largest cities—those with populations over 1 million—have actually seen a decrease in overall population, not just slower population growth.

Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing cities in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

Many cities experienced their most significant growth within the first few years of the decade. Experts postulate that the housing bubble burst in tandem with economic hardships of the Great Recession pushed many people of home-buying age to the cities. A decade later, in the wake of the pandemic, the U.S. is in a similar position.

#20. Palmdale

2010 to 2020 population change: +23,266

#162 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 15.9%

#384 among cities in California, #6,673 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 169,450

#32 largest city in California, #162 largest city nationwide

#19. Lancaster

2010 to 2020 population change: +23,807

#153 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 15.9%

#386 among cities in California, #6,675 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 173,516

#30 largest city in California, #158 largest city nationwide

#18. Victorville

2010 to 2020 population change: +26,722

#127 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 24.7%

#260 among cities in California, #4,634 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 134,810

#45 largest city in California, #213 largest city nationwide

#17. Clovis

2010 to 2020 population change: +28,958

#120 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 31.8%

#201 among cities in California, #3,626 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 120,124

#52 largest city in California, #241 largest city nationwide

#16. Dublin

2010 to 2020 population change: +29,932

#112 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 70.2%

#82 among cities in California, #1,429 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 72,589

#123 largest city in California, #534 largest city nationwide

#15. Menifee

2010 to 2020 population change: +30,033

#111 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 41.4%

#152 among cities in California, #2,750 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 102,527

#73 largest city in California, #321 largest city nationwide

#14. Stockton

2010 to 2020 population change: +33,427

#98 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 11.6%

#495 among cities in California, #8,155 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 320,804

#11 largest city in California, #58 largest city nationwide

#13. Roseville

2010 to 2020 population change: +33,953

#95 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 29.8%

#213 among cities in California, #3,876 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 147,773

#39 largest city in California, #190 largest city nationwide

#12. Elk Grove

2010 to 2020 population change: +34,924

#90 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 24.7%

#259 among cities in California, #4,630 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 176,124

#26 largest city in California, #152 largest city nationwide

#11. Chula Vista

2010 to 2020 population change: +45,873

#61 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 20.0%

#310 among cities in California, #5,629 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 275,487

#15 largest city in California, #78 largest city nationwide

#10. Oakland

2010 to 2020 population change: +53,737

#45 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 13.9%

#430 among cities in California, #7,317 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 440,646

#8 largest city in California, #44 largest city nationwide

#9. Santa Clarita

2010 to 2020 population change: +56,420

#44 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 32.8%

#194 among cities in California, #3,524 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 228,673

#17 largest city in California, #99 largest city nationwide

#8. Fresno

2010 to 2020 population change: +58,099

#43 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 12.0%

#480 among cities in California, #8,008 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 542,107

#5 largest city in California, #33 largest city nationwide

#7. Sacramento

2010 to 2020 population change: +65,432

#38 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 14.2%

#422 among cities in California, #7,204 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 524,943

#6 largest city in California, #34 largest city nationwide

#6. Bakersfield

2010 to 2020 population change: +71,587

#36 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 21.6%

#297 among cities in California, #5,274 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 403,455

#9 largest city in California, #47 largest city nationwide

#5. San Francisco

2010 to 2020 population change: +84,793

#27 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 10.7%

#521 among cities in California, #8,550 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 873,965

#4 largest city in California, #17 largest city nationwide

#4. San Jose

2010 to 2020 population change: +87,940

#23 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 9.5%

#562 among cities in California, #9,107 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 1,013,240

#3 largest city in California, #10 largest city nationwide

#3. San Diego

2010 to 2020 population change: +104,132

#18 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 8.1%

#609 among cities in California, #9,785 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 1,386,932

#2 largest city in California, #8 largest city nationwide

#2. Irvine

2010 to 2020 population change: +108,553

#16 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 54.5%

#114 among cities in California, #1,987 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 307,670

#14 largest city in California, #66 largest city nationwide

#1. Los Angeles

2010 to 2020 population change: +126,261

#12 among all cities nationwide

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 3.3%

#825 among cities in California, #12,682 among all cities nationwide

2020 population: 3,898,747

#1 largest city in California, #2 largest city nationwide