Father drowns trying to save his children at Sonoma County beach

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A father drowned Sunday trying to save his children after they got swept into the water at a Sonoma County beach.

The 6-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy are still missing and presumed dead, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff.

The father, 40, jumped into the water after his kids got taken by the large waves while playing too close to the water, officials say.

His body was pulled from the ocean after several agencies and rescue swimmers arrived to Blind Beach Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

CHP H-30 is currently with Sonoma County Sheriff Henry 1, California State Parks, the USCG, Bodega Fire, and firefighters from Sonoma County assisting in the search for two children in the water.

Sonoma County Sheriff and California State Parks is investigating.