Father of missing Napa woman seeks answers

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A missing person investigation involving a Napa woman remains open after a body matching her description was found on Dec. 23.

On Dec. 13, Crystal McCarthy was reported missing in the city of Napa.

Ten days later, after her friends organized multiple searches, a body matching McCarthy’s description was found floating in the Napa River.

“It has been a nightmare. It’s so unreal that, I don’t know. I am just trying to process this. I have my moments, waves of anger, sadness, disbelief,” her father, Mark McCarthy, said.

Crystal McCarthy’s father lives in the southern part of the country and said he spoke to his daughter at least three times that night before she was reported missing.

“She sounded fine. We were checking back and forth like we do daily,” Mark McCarthy said.

Napa police investigators said that she was last seen on a 7-Eleven store surveillance video speaking to someone described as a homeless person.

In the video, she is wearing boots, which were later found near the Napa River, but there was no sign of her.

“I am confused because the weather that night was cold and rainy,” Mark McCarthy said.

Napa police said investigators confirm that they interviewed the homeless man.

Investigators said at this point, there is no evidence of foul play but added they too are searching for answers to how she became separated from her boots.

“I don’t have an answer for you at this point regarding it. It’s one of the things that we’re continuing to work on, is to piece together what happened prior to the body being in the river,” Detective Brandt Keown said.

The investigation into her disappearance remains open. It’s a fact that troubles Mark McCarthy because he would like to have more information from the police about the case.

“I feel upset. I want answers and I don’t feel like I am getting answers,” he said.

Anyone with information about what happened to Crystal McCarthy is asked to contact Napa police.