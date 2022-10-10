(KTXL) — It was a miracle: Those were the words a father from El Dorado Hills kept repeating when asked by FOX40 News about his son surviving a shark attack.

Jared Trainor, of Folsom, was seriously hurt while surfing off the coast of Humboldt County the weekend before last.

“I got a call from my wife, and it was my worst nightmare,” Michael Trainor, Jared’s father, said.

Michael Trainor’s daughter Haley and his son Jared mean everything to him.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s why the news that Jared was bitten by a shark while surfing at Centerville Beach still moves him to tears.

“I had just paddled out. I’d probably been in the water for 10 minutes and between sets of waves you have time to think about anything. And it was kind of on my mind at that moment. There were seals in the water, and it happened so fast that I thought it was a seal,” Jared Trainor told Fox News.

Jared Trainor is a forensic scientist from Sacramento. He told his father that the shark was at least 16 feet long, weighing between 1,100 to 1,500 pounds.

“I gave it one hard kick, and it released. Then I came to my board and paddled in. Not knowing that I had so many lacerations,” Jared Trainor said.

The bite marks on his surfboard tell the story. Michael Trainor said the great white’s bite was 19 inches long, and it missed Jared’s artery by half an inch.

“Thank God, it bit on this board here. It pretty much saved his leg — probably his life. And then he swam ashore. A fellow surfer tied the leash on the surfboard around his thigh and pretty much saved him. And he’s healing,” Michael Trainor said.

But that recovery, Michael Trainor said is something his son cannot do alone. As family, friends and Michael’s customers heard the news, they began donating to his son’s GoFundMe page to help with medical bills.

Michael Trainor said his son is on Medicare and appreciates the community’s continued support.

“It’s a miracle he’s alive,” Michael Trainor said.

To donate to his GoFundMe page, click or tap here.