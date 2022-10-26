YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It is years in the making but a father and his 8-year-old son are this week climbing “El Capitan” in Yosemite National Park. The four-day trip started Tuesday.

Joe Baker and his son Sam from Colorado made the climb of a lifetime together. The summit is nearly 3,000 feet.

Joe says they’ve been training for this climb up for years, climbing with Sam all over the nation since he was three years old.

“He struggled the first two pitches a little bit but its because we had his feet in the wrong spot, but then once he got it he was like Sonic the Hedgehog,” said Baker.

We caught up with the dad and son as they finished their first five hours right before they set up camp hanging off the side of a ledge. The two of them will be sleeping in porter ledges on the side of the mountain wall.

“Sam talks about it, it’s like sleeping in a tree house, way up in the sky,” said Baker.

Joe says they’ll spend the next four days and three nights on the wall until they reach the top. But they are not alone: they are accompanied by two expert climbers and also have hundreds of pounds of gear, food and water for the entire trip.

“It’s just super special to have a big objective and work on it with your son and then accomplish it,” he added.

Joe says he loves seeing Sam’s inner confidence to climb living up to his middle name “Adventure” and building a bond together like never before.

“I just think it’s so important we invest in our kids and we get out and we do cool stuff with them and get out camping with them it’s so life-changing,” said Baker.

Sam’s mother Ann will meet them at the top as they summit on Friday and then joe says they will all climb down the mountain together. The family said they are sharing the entire trip on social media.