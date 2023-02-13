(KTXL) — The FBI is warning people about potential scams around Valentine’s Day as online dating has become more prominent.

There are several things to watch out for in order to avoid falling victim to scammers, the agency said.

One thing to watch out for is the person seeming too perfect. According to the FBI, some scammers might dig through a potential victim’s social media to “better understand and target you.”

To avoid being scammed, they advise people to take things slow and ask a lot of questions. A person’s profile photo could also be reverse image searched to check if it’s someone else’s photo or brings up results that might be concerning, such as being used in multiple places.

The FBI said people should be wary of what they post and of those they only know online.

“People can pretend to be anything or anyone online,” the FBI said.

The FBI also advises people against sending sharing information or sending photos that could later lead to extortion.

According to the FBI, someone asking to be sent money is a red flag, whether through a check, gift card or wire transfer.

“Victims are asked to send money to help their online love navigate the challenges despite the fact neither has met in real life,” the FBI said.

A scammer might bring up “severe life circumstances, tragedies, deaths in the family, injuries to themselves, or other hardships to keep their victims concerned and involved in their schemes.”

Scammers may even get victims wrapped up in their crimes, causing them more than just financial hardship. Because of that, the FBI warns against sending money to people only known online, especially through a wire transfer.