CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Monday, May 23 is the last day to register to vote by mail in the California primary elections on June 7.

Those looking to register to vote before the deadline passes can do so on the state’s official registration website RegisterToVote.CA.Gov.

People who do not register to vote by the end of the day on May 23 can still participate in the primary by following the state’s same-day registration process.