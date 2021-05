WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities on Thursday contained a large structure fire that had been burning at a senior care facility in Walnut Creek.

According to Contra Costa County fire officials, all residents are accounted for and were taken to a safe location.

The facility is located in the 1500 block of Castle Hill.

Photo: Con Fire PIO Twitter

Authorities said the fire across the highway caused by windblown embers has been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.=