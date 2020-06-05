Fire burns massive Southern California commercial building

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — A raging fire destroyed a huge commercial building in Southern California early Friday but there were no reports of injuries.

The fire erupted shortly after 5 a.m. in Redlands, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Firefighters from a half-dozen area agencies aided the Redlands Fire Department in shooting streams of water on flames that engulfed the massive structure, collapsed the roof and burned truck trailers parked at loading docks.

City Manager Charles M. Duggan Jr. told Fox 11 news the facility was reportedly a supplier to Amazon.

Duggan said there was no connection to disturbances related to protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“It is definitely not protest-related. Something happened on the inside of the building that ignited the fire,” he said.

“There have been no reported injuries. There were about a hundred people working inside that all came out and everyone’s safe,” Duggan said.

Authorities shut down nearby Interstate 10 for a time during morning rush hour and then allowed traffic to flow again.

The Southern California inland region including Redlands has enormous warehouse and distribution facilities for e-commerce.