ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews rescued a man trapped 15 feet underground Sunday night in Antioch, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported.

The “risky” three-and-a-half-hour rescue effort happened on Buchannan Road, where a 30-year-old man was trapped in a storm drain.

Around 8:30 p.m., four firefighters made their way into the underground space by clearing debris to get closer to the man.

Photos showed roughly 50 rescuers from Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Antioch police, Antioch Public Works, and the city of Antioch helping to bring the victim up from the ground.

The rescued man was uninjured but had to be hospitalized for evaluation, officials said.

The cause of how the man ended up 15 feet underground is unknown.