Fire officials urge Californians to prepare for wildfire season while virus keeps them home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday was the first day of Cal Fire’s Wildfire Preparedness Week and firefighters are encouraging property owners to use their extra time at home to prepare for the upcoming fire season.

“Wildfire season is already here,” said Tony Scardina, the deputy regional forester for the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region.

State leaders are warning that wildfires will be here regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not a question of if there will be large wildfires, it’s where and when,” said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot.

This year has the potential to see fires as bad as any in the past five years when 10 of the state’s most destructive wildfires have burned.

“Last year you’ll remember we had a lot of snow in the mountains, a lot of late-season rain,” said Cal Fire Director Chief Thom Porter. “We had a slow start to our fire season. That’s not going to be the same this year.”

But firefighters say the pandemic could give property owners an advantage over the flames if they use their time wisely.

“While you are sheltered in place, there is no better time to clear your defensible space,” Scardina explained.

While on the fire lines, Cal Fire officials said they are making adjustments so the virus will not spread among firefighters. They are reducing the number allowed in a classroom at one time and looking at spacing out sleeping quarters at fire stations and camps.

However, for years, Cal Fire says firefighters have been trained to keep 10 feet of distance from one another, mainly because most are working with dangerous tools. Masks and gloves have also always been standard issue while working the fire lines.

Meanwhile, Cal Fire executives said they are conducting prescribed burning.

“We’re doing fuel reduction project work to scales that we haven’t done in decades,” Chief Porter said. “All of this is to help reduce the intensity of a fire as it comes to a community. So when it gets to your community, your defensible space and your home hardening will save your home.”

They hope with campgrounds and wilderness trails closed, there could be less chance of man-made fires igniting.

Still, Cal Fire says no matter the circumstances, it will have the people available to fight fires.

“Even though we’re responding to the coronavirus 24/7, we have the capacity and we have the capability with our local government partners and the fire and rescue mutual aid system that we use regularly, to have the ability to move assets and resources in a timely fashion,” said Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci.