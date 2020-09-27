Fire prompts evacuations in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Glass Incident Fire in Napa County that started early Sunday has grown to 800 acres and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.
The County of Napa has issued evacuation orders for thousands of people. Anyone in the following areas need to leave immediately.
- All of Crystal Springs Rd and North Fork Crystal Spring Rd.
- Silverado Trail from Larkmead Ln to Deer Park Rd.
- Deer Park Rd to Crystal Springs Rd
- Deer Park Rd to Devils Elbow
- Eastside of Silverado Trail from Larkmead Rd to Deer Park Rd. This includes both sides of Deer Park Road up to Crestmont Drive including Sanitarium Road.
- College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road and all of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive.
- All of Lommel Road
Officials have confirmed that the Adventist Health Hospital in St. Helena is being fully evacuated.
An evacuation center is now open at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office asks that people please leave the area and do not park in turnouts.
Officials warned the North Bay and East Bay of potential fire danger yesterday after issuing a Red Flag Warning.
Additional photos from the growing fire can be found here.
