Firefighter helping battle Kern County wildfire dies after ‘medical emergency’

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A firefighter who was assigned to a wildfire in Kern County has died, according to the local fire department.

At the time of their death, the firefighter was working in a support role at the Stagecoach Fire incident command post, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Kern County officials say the firefighter had an “acute medical emergency and passed away due to complications.” They did not provide any additional details in Tuesday night’s release.

The firefighter did not work for the Kern County Fire Department, according to the fire department’s tweet.

By Tuesday, Cal Fire says the Stagecoach Fire east of Bakersfield had burned 7,760 acres and was 83% contained. The Bureau of Land Management reports it has destroyed 23 habitable structures and seven outbuildings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.