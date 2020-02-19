Firefighter killed, one unaccounted for in Tulare County library fire

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE) – One firefighter has been killed and another is unaccounted for after a fire at the Porterville library, according to Tulare County Fire.

The deceased crew member has not been identified but officials say they were a member of the Porterville Fire Department.

Tuesday’s blaze broke out shortly after 4 p.m. on West Thurman Avenue. Crews on the scene quickly called a two-alarm fire. The blaze was just yards away from the Porterville Fire Department.

One Library employee told me she saw the flames on the side of the building, immediately called 911,and started evacuating people out of the building. Fire crews are still trying to get the flames under control.@CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/r2As9800YG — Mederios Babb (@mederiosbabb) February 19, 2020

Porterville Police Chief Eric Kroutil said the department will be working to establish if there are any criminal aspects to the fire.

“If it was intentionally caused and if so what criminal acts were included,” he said. “Of course, this has taxed a lot of our resources, a lot of our officers, and our investigative units are out there. [Tulare County] Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has given us full support with his office and his office is also helping us with this investigation.”

Video sent to KGPE by Naji Abdullah shows flames and clouds of black and gray smoke coming from the windows.

Officials say the library was built in 1953 and did not have a sprinkler system installed.

The incident remains under investigation.