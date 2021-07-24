Firefighters focus on creating barrier around Dixie Fire to prevent spot fires

(KTXL) — The Dixie Fire continues to burn, putting it in the Top 20 of largest fires to ever burn in California.

“We’re expecting hot, dry weather to continue. Relative humidity as you’re going to be down to single digits, which means that it heats the fuel up,” said Capt. Mitch Matlow. “It dries the fuel out. And then the fuels burn much faster.”

And there is plenty of full to feed the Dixie Fire in the Lassen National Forest. By Saturday morning, flames had ravaged more than 181,000 acres.

“The goal right now is to put a two-mile barrier around this fire, all the way around it, so we don’t get any winds carrying embers two miles and starting a new fire some place else,” said Capt. Mitch Matlow.

Aside from fire crews on the ground, there was the masticator, which helped tear down trees and dry brush along the roadway to help establish that two-mile barrier.

Firefighters have evacuated Butte Valley residents, leaving a Jonesville neighborhood quiet. But after helping evacuate a family’s horses and dogs to Chico, Michael Thurmon returned to his Madrill Road home to make sure their property was OK.

“I’ve checked in with locals and they know that I’m here. So, if anything happens, they know I’m here and I’m ready,” Thurmon said.

He says living in the area with all its beauty comes with a price, having to evacuate at a moment’s notice whenever a fire threatens them.

“It’s not comfortable,” Thurmon said, laughing.I love it up here. I spent 25 some years in Chico. So, this is pretty and comfortable up here.”

Residents can check if their area is under evacuation by scanning QR codes found on Cal Fire’s website and typing in their address.