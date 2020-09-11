Firefighters make progress on Fresno County fire amid difficult terrain, personnel shortages

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The battle against the Creek Fire continued Thursday in Fresno County.

Heavy smoke in the area was both helping and hindering firefighters.

The sun was not able to heat the fire’s fuels because of all the particles in the air. At the same time, the low visibility made it so fewer aircraft could fly.

“We’ve had good progress on the fire overnight,” said Creek Fire public information officer and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Chris Vestal. “We’ve only had about 10 to 12 thousand acres of growth between yesterday and this morning, which is the slowest and smallest growth we’ve had since this fire started.”

But Vestal said the fire was still growing and burning toward the south into the Fresno County communities of Meadow Lakes and Tollhouse.

“Both of those areas are receiving heavy activity from bulldozers and hand crews right now,” Vestal explained.

Looking at Shaver Lake from the marina boat launch it was hard to see the water and trees on the far shore were lost in the haze. The low visibility from all the smoke meant only one or two helicopters could fly into the fire zone to make drops.

“They’re only able to make a few missions and a few runs, which isn’t the heavy and consistent application of retardant that we really need,” Vestal said.

On the ground, firefighters were doing what they could where they could to get trucks in on narrow, winding roads. The fire was mostly burning in areas they could not reach.

“Very steep hills, lots of canyons, lots of valleys,” Vestal said.

With so many fires burning across California and the West Coast, there has been a shortage of manpower.

“We staff our fires, we get the work done, but those of us who are on them work longer hours, harder hours. And we really have to do the same amount of work just with fewer resources and personnel,” Capt. Vestal said.

Worse still, Vestal said it was only the start of California’s wildfire season.

“We haven’t even had the effect of the Southern California weather events and the Santa Ana winds that typically fuel their fires, we’re still getting large fires on a routine basis in Northern California,” he explained. “So, everybody really needs to pay attention to that. They need to be fire safe, they need to be ready for a fire.”