Evacuations lifted for blaze on California’s Big Sur coast

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders were lifted Wednesday as firefighters strengthened control lines and mopped up hot spots at a wildfire along California’s Big Sur coast, authorities said.

Fire activity was minimal overnight, with higher humidity and light winds, Cal Fire said in a statement. Weather was expected to remain favorable through the day.

The Colorado Fire, named for the canyon where it erupted amid high winds Friday night, was 55% contained.

It triggered evacuations for about 500 people in the lightly populated area about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of San Francisco. All residents were allowed to return home Wednesday.

The wildfire ignited when an intentional burn of a pile of debris escaped, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie told the San Francisco Chronicle that the pile burning appeared to have been on private property and whether the residents had a required burn permit was under investigation.