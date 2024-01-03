(FOX40.COM) — A group of pro-Palestine demonstrators showed up at the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday, calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The protesters caused a disruption during the first session of the year for the California legislature, causing lawmakers in the Assembly to adjourn for the day. The Assembly plans to reconvene on Thursday morning.

The moment a group demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza interrupted the first California State Assembly Legislative Session of the year. ⬇️ @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/rGaoDJTrJq — Zach Boetto (@FOX40Zach) January 3, 2024

The large group of protesters were dressed in black shirts and were singing and chanting inside the Capitol rotunda. While chanting, they hung up black and red-colored banners from the second floor of the rotunda.

Outside of the chambers, about 100 to 200 protesters sat inside the capitol, also chanting and holding signs.

Wednesday was the first time California lawmakers reconvened at the State Capitol in 2024.

A group of protesters disrupted a California legislation session on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Photo: KTXL/FOX40.