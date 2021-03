FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — First lady Jill Biden will visit Delano on Wednesday to participate in a Cesar Chavez Day event, the White House said Saturday.

Biden will take part in a “Day of Action” at the Forty Acres National Historic Landmark with the Cesar Chavez Foundation, United Farm Workers, and the UFW Foundation.

Forty Acres was the site of the first headquarters for the UFW, the first agricultural labor union in the U.S., according to the National Park Service.