(KTXL) — The California Secretary of State’s Office announced the first statewide ballot measure to qualify for the November 2024 election.

The Secretary of State’s office said that a measure to prevent the creation of a council to oversee working conditions in the fast food industry had met the required amount of signatures to be placed on the ballot.

Assembly Bill 257, also known as the FAST Act, was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September and would create a 10-member council to set minimum standards on wages, working hours, and other conditions for workers at fast-food restaurants that are part of chains with 100 or more locations.

A coalition of business groups, fast food companies and fast food franchisees initiated the official ballot measure process shortly after the bill was signed to stop it from coming into effect on Jan. 1.

The effort, officially known as the Save Local Restaurants campaign, gathered more than 1,000,000 signatures and, despite questions over the campaign’s signature-gathering process, enough signatures were validated for the measure to move forward.

“During the highest inflation in more than four decades, consumers want to know that the restaurant meals they need in their busy lives will continue to be affordable, and that the jobs their communities rely on will still be there,” the campaign said in a statement. “Before they lose the brands that they love, voters will get the chance to have their say.”

Proponents of the bill said they are ready for the fight.

“McDonald’s, Starbucks, Chipotle and other fast-food corporations think they can buy their way out of anything,” Mary Kay Henry, President of the Service Employees International Union said. “[B]ut California voters are about to teach them an expensive lesson: no corporation is more powerful than half a million workers joining together to demand a seat at the table.”