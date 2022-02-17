Fish and Game Commission to consider petition to ban black bear hunting

(KTXL) — The California Fish and Game Commission is expected to consider a petition Thursday asking for a ban on hunting black bears.

The Humane Society filed the petition, saying in part, “We are deeply concerned about the state of black bears in California.”

It all comes down to how many bears there are in the state. The Humane Society of the United States claims the reported numbers look low, but those numbers aren’t even accurate. Instead, the group says more needs to be done to verify how many bears California has before hunting can resume.

The petition cites several reasons why they think the numbers appear low, referencing an out-of-date management plan, a recent Department of Fish and Wildlife study, and historic fires and drought.

“We’re very scared,” said Wendy Keefover, a senior strategist with the Humane Society. “There’s not been a good population study of black bears.”

FOX40 spoke with hunting advocate Bill Gaines, who said the numbers from the study are being cherry-picked and that bear numbers are at historical highs. Gaines admitted that an updated bear management plan needs to happen, but he also said it shouldn’t result in a halt in hunting.

“If they’re successful in getting a ban on bear hunting here in California, they’ll move onto the next game species,” he said.

Thursday’s California Fish and Game Commission meeting is open to the public for comment and can be accessed by clicking or tapping here.