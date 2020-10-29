Five environmental groups sue California Department of Water Resources over Delta tunnel project funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Five environmental groups sued the California Department of Water Resources Thursday for adopting a resolution that approved funding for the proposed Delta tunnel project, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

The Delta Program Revenue Bonds could raise $16 billion or more for planning and building the Delta tunnel project, which would divert billions of gallons of water from the San Joaquin Delta and move it south.

The project is Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed replacement for the 2019 twin-tunnel California WaterFix project.

The California Department of Water Resources announced the single-tunnel version of the Delta tunnel project in January 2020.

The lawsuit challenged the department’s approval for the funding without first conducting a review under the California Environmental Quality Act. It was filed by the Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity, Planning and Conservation League, Restore the Delta, and Friends of Stone Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.

“The single tunnel project would have devastating consequences for the Delta. The state can’t afford to continue throwing money away on this unsustainable pipe dream.” Bob Wright, an attorney for the Sierra Club