From top left to bottom right: Dominic Guardado, Julio Moran, David Wiesenhaven and Raymond Cunanan (Photos courtesy of Mountain View Police Department)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Five men were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a murder and an assault of an off-duty police officer at a concert in June, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Police say that on the night of June 18, around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre due to a report of an unresponsive man near the stage. The Mountain View Fire Department treated the injured concertgoer before he was rushed to a local hospital for further medical care.

The victim, Juan Gonzalez, 41, of Bakersfield, died from his injuries about a week later.

Police say that during the concert that evening a group of men near the portable restrooms also assaulted an off-duty police officer. The men then left the area, according to police.

Officers opened an investigation that night and learned over the next several days that the involved parties reportedly knew one another and were also associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. The Hells Angels Motorcycle club is an organization of bikers known as an “outlaw motorcycle gang,” and has been recognized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to be connected to illegal activity.

Over the next few months, MVPD consulted with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) throughout the case. Five men were later identified as suspects in these incidents.

On Tuesday morning, MVPD, working with local and federal partners, completed search warrants on the homes of each of the suspects and at the Hells Angels clubhouse in San Francisco. Police say each of the men was taken into custody without incident.

The five men and their charges are listed below:

Dominic Guardado, 33, of San Francisco: dissuading a witness to a crime

Julio Moran, 43, of San Mateo: assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury

David Wiesenhaven, 38, of San Francisco: assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury

Logan Winterton, 37, of San Francisco: murder and assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury

Raymond Cunanan, 42, of Pleasant Hill: dissuading a witness to a crime and assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury