Fireworks spark blaze at Ontario house; nearby homes evacuated

Fireworks sparked a fire at a home in Ontario Tuesday afternoon, leading to an evacuation of the surrounding area, officials said.

Towering billows of smoke were still rising from the house nearly an hour after authorities first responded. Sky5 was flying overhead as firefighters tried putting out the blaze just after 1 p.m., when bright red flames were still visible through the home’s windows.

The city of Ontario said in a tweet that the fire was ignited by “a large amount of fireworks.”

.@OntarioPD and @OntarioFireDept are currently on scene in the area of Fern Avenue and Francis Street. A large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire. Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time. More details to follow. https://t.co/y6atiGL1OD — City of Ontario (@CityofOntario) March 16, 2021

Authorities first responded to the scene after police received reports of a loud explosion in the 400 block of West Francis Street, Ontario Police Lt. Russell told KTLA. City officials later said those were the sounds of fireworks going off.

At 12:52 p.m., Ontario Fire Department officials said multiple firefighting units had responded to the area. Nearly an hour later, at 1:45 p.m., firefighters were still hosing down the house and mopping up the area as Sky5 remained overhead.

The fire department issued an evacuation order for West Francis Street and West Maple Avenue between Fern and San Antonio with a temporary reception facility set up at the De Anza Community Center located at 1405 S. Fern St.

Officials announced closures of the following streets — Francis, Locust and Maple between Fern and San Antonio.

ROAD CLOSURES: Francis, Locust, and Maple are closed between Fern and San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/IzS9FEzYzt — Ontario Fire Dept. (@OntarioFireDept) March 16, 2021

No other details have been released by authorities.

Check back for updates to this developing story.