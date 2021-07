(KTXL) – The California Independent Systems Operator is asking Californians to conserve energy Friday evening.

It will be the third time this summer that a Flex Alert has been in effect.

Residents are asked to do their part by raising thermostats to 78 degrees and holding off on use of large appliances or unnecessary lights until demand and temperatures drop.

The Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.