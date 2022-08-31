CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Aug. 31 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. as a result of high temperatures and “tightening available power supply.”

Flex Alerts are a call for consumers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption to lessen the strain on the electrical grid.

ISO said more Flex Alerts are possible in the coming days as much of the Western United States faces excessive heat. Northern California is expected to see temperatures 10-20 degrees higher than average through Tuesday, Sept. 6.

What consumers should do in the hours before a Flex Alert

According to the Flex Alert website, consumers should shift their energy use to the morning and early afternoon hours.

In the morning before a Flex Alert, consumers should pre-cool their homes to 72 degrees, close blinds and drapes to keep the sun from heating up the home, turn off all necessary lights, and use major appliances.

It’s also recommended to set your pool pumps to run early in the morning, and charge your phones, laptops, and electric vehicles.

What consumers should do during a Flex Alert

During the hours of a Flex Alert and when conservation is needed, it’s recommended to set your thermostat to 78 if health permits.

People should avoid using appliances such as dishwashers, dryers and ovens along with turning off unnecessary lights.

Electrical devices that aren’t being used should be turned off, blinds and drapes should continue to be closed, and use fans when possible.