(FOX40.COM) —The former CEO of a non-profit that is based out of Sacramento was arrested on Thursday on the suspicion of stealing over $1 million from the charity, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

The DOJ said a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Nov. 16, charging Richard Alan Abrusic, 45, of South Lake Tahoe, with “nine counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft and three counts of monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity.”

The DOJ doesn’t specify Goodwill but cites court documents showing that Abrusci began working for a non-profit in 2014. Abrusic later became the CEO of the non-profit in 2016 and added president to his title in 2018.

A LinkedIn profile under the same name lists him as the president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Sacramento Valley and Northern Nevada from June 2018 to July 2021, and its chief operating officer from late 2014 up until becoming president and CEO.

In a statement provided to FOX40.com, Goodwill Sacramento Valley and Northern Nevada said a routine audit in 2021 revealed “a series of questionable transactions” from Abrusci that led to an internal investigation. Goodwill’s board of directors were notified of the investigation and hired a forensic audit team.

According to the non-profit, the audit determined that Abrusci misappropriated nearly $1.5 million in Goodwill’s funds. Goodwill later hired board of directors hired Ken Gosney as Abrusci’s replacement.

“Goodwill Sacramento is devoted to its mission of changing people’s lives through the power of work and holds dear the trust and relationships that we have built in this community,” Goodwill’s statement reads. “Our dedicated team of employees is committed to continue upholding the mission, values, and principles that have guided us for the last 90 years.”

The DOJ said Abrusci “fraudulently caused the non-profit organization and one of its subsidiaries to pay approximately $1.4 million to Resolution Arrangement Services (RAS),” which was an entity allegedly registered by Abrusci in 2008 connected to a bank account opened that same year.

The DOJ also said Abrusci “caused the fraudulent payments into the RAS bank account that he controlled by using various false documents, including invoices and purchase orders.”

“In one instance, Abrusci used a forged letter purporting to be from an attorney representing the non-profit organization to convince the organization’s CFO to pay RAS $55,000 under false pretenses related to a lawsuit.”

Abrusci’s payments to the business were “supposedly for information-technology services, helping to facilitate settlement of a lawsuit, and assisting the non-profit” in managing its call centers for California during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In fact, RAS provided none of the services for which it billed the non-profit organization and its subsidiary,” the DOJ said.

If convicted, Abrusci is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of wire fraud. He faces an additional 10 years and a $250,000 fine for each count of the monetary transactions. If convicted of aggravated identity theft, Abrusci faces a consecutive two years in prison.