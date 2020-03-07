Former cruise ship passenger who died after CPR effort tests negative for coronavirus

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A 72-year-old man died Thursday despite a Sunnyvale police officer performing CPR.

It was later learned that the man had recently been on a cruise with two passengers who were suspected of having COVID-19.

However, the man tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the Santa Clara County Pubic Health.

As a precaution, the officers were temporarily placed on paid administrative leave and follow CDC guidelines while test results from the man who died were pending.

The officers were dispatched to the medical call Thursday afternoon for an unconscious man who was not breathing. That is when CPR measures were put into action.