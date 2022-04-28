SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former state employee with the Department of Motor Vehicles pleaded guilty to conspiring to alter records in the agency’s database in Sacramento, the office of U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Thursday.

Prosecutors said Shawana Denise Harris, 52, of Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County, altered the records with unauthorized access to a computer and committed identify fraud, resulting in “unqualified drivers” receiving a commercial license in California, prosecutors said.

Harris previously worked as a DMV employee in Rancho Cucamonga. According to court documents, Harris was charged in November 2017 with a conspiracy of receiving bribes as a DMV employee for accessing and altering records in the database.

Prosecutors said Harris altered records to show that applicants for commercial licenses had passed the required tests, but they had not done so and some didn’t take the tests. The altered records caused the DMV to issue permits and state commercial licenses despite the applicants not taking or passing the required test, according to court prosecutors.

Prosecutors said multiple state and federal agencies conducted the investigation.

Harris is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors said the actual sentence will be determined at the discretion of the judge following the consideration of any other factors.