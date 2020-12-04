Former legislative aide accuses California lawmaker of rape

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former legislative aide has filed a criminal complaint against California Assemblyman Bill Brough, accusing him of raping her following a 2015 dinner meeting in Sacramento.

The Orange County Register reports Patricia Todd is at least the sixth woman to accuse Brough of sexual assault or harassment in the past decade.

Brough did not respond to multiple requests from the newspaper for comment about Todd’s allegation. But the three-term assemblyman has denied previously reported charges, claiming they were politically motivated.

The Republican this year lost a bid for reelection in his Dana Point district.