(KTXL) — Former West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon announced Monday he would run for State Senate District 3.

Cabaldon was elected to the West Sacramento City Council in 1996 and was selected by his fellow city council members to serve as mayor for four single-year terms as mayor starting in 1998.

When West Sacramento residents began directly electing mayors in 2004, Cabaldon won eight two-year terms, serving from 2004 to 2020, when he lost to current West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero.

“California is facing some of the most pressing challenges of our time, from the housing crisis, economic inequality and access to quality education,” said Cabaldon. “I believe that we need experienced leaders to do the hard work necessary to find real solutions. That’s why I’m running for State Senate – to bring people together and get things done for our communities.”

Whoever wins the 2024 race for the Senate District 3 seat will be the first to represent residents of the post-census redraw of the district.

“I am excited to take the next step in my public service career by running for State Senate District 3,” said Cabaldon. “I look forward to meeting with voters throughout the district, hearing their concerns, and working with them to create a better future for all Californians.”

According to the Cabaldon campaign, he was the first openly gay Filipino elected mayor in the United States and the longest-serving LGBT Mayor in the country.