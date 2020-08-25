Former neighbors say overturning Scott Peterson’s death penalty was a mistake

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The trial of Scott Peterson started 17 years ago in Modesto.

He was later convicted for killing his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn baby.

On Monday, the California Supreme Court upheld that conviction but overturned his death sentence.

Neighbors who lived along Covena Avenue in Modesto during the early 2000s still remembered the rows of TV trucks stationed outside their homes for weeks.

“It was horrible. It was unbelievable,” Judy, a neighbor, told FOX40. “All night long I heard them going. And so, it took me five minutes just to get to work.”

They said also burned in their memory is the image of a convicted killer Scott Peterson coming to their doorstep, asking if they’d seen his pregnant wife.

“He looked guilty and I didn’t know what had happened to her but I told my sister that night, ‘Whatever happened, he did it,’” another neighbor said.

A jury found Scott Peterson guilty of first-degree murder in 2004 and by 2005 a judge sentenced him to death.

But 15 years later, the California Supreme Court has overturned that punishment based on what it calls “significant errors” in jury selection.

“Well, with every death penalty case in California, there’s an automatic right to appeal,” California attorney Mark Reichel explained.

While the guilty conviction still stands, Reichel said Laci Peterson’s family will now have to decide whether to pursue a death sentence a second time and relive their pain all over again.

“That would be quite an undertaking, actually, to re-panel and panel a jury and to go through everything again, including some of the underlying facts of the case, and then all the arguments for the death penalty and all the arguments against it. And that is another endeavor that would probably take at least a year,” Reichel said.

Former neighbors of the Petersons said they couldn’t believe their ears when they heard Monday’s ruling and felt the court made the wrong call.

“He should be put to death because he killed two people,” Judy said.

But they said they remain hopeful that their neighbor turned killer will still pay the price for his crimes.

“Let him out in general population and justice will probably take care of itself with the other prisoners,” said the other neighbor.