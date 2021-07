OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Former Sen. Barbara Boxer said she was assaulted in Oakland’s Jack London Square on Monday.

According to Boxer, she was pushed in the back and her cell phone was stolen.

The person responsible fled the scene in a waiting car.

Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured." — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021

Boxer said she wasn’t seriously injured.

The Oakland Police Department says it is investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.