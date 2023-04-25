(KTXL) — Formal California State Controller Betty Yee said she intends to run for governor in 2026.

Yee told FOX 40 that she is not ready to make a formal announcement but that she is mounting a campaign.

Yee is the Vice Chair of the California Democratic Party.

According to the California Democratic Party website, prior to serving as the state’s controller from 2015 to 2023, Yee was twice elected to the California State Board of Equalization and also served as the state’s budget director.

In her last race, Yee, a Democrat, was reelected as State Controller with 65.5% of the vote beating Republican Konstantinos Roditis.

Yee was ineligible to run for a third term as state controller due to term limits in the California State Constitution.

California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis formally launched her campaign to become the state’s next governor Monday.