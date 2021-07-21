Former state employee sues California Treasurer Fiona Ma

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former state employee is suing California Treasurer Fiona Ma, alleging sexual harassment, wrongful termination and racial discrimination.

The lawsuit claims that Ma exposed her “bare rear end” to Judith Blackwell on multiple occasions while the pair shared hotel rooms together among other allegations, according to court documents.

During that time, Blackwell served under Ma as executive director of the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee and the Executive Director of the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee, according to the complaint.

Blackwell started working for Ma in 2019.

Blackwell says in court documents that Ma’s actions were “intentional and not accidental.”

According to the complaint, Blackwell had a stroke in September of 2020 and when she returned to work in November, Blackwell said she was not given a promotion promised by Ma.

In the “Statement of Facts” section of the complaint, Blackwell said she was notified of being terminated without cause in January.

Ma responded to the lawsuit Tuesday.

I am saddened and disappointed by these baseless claims. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support I’ve received today. To set the record straight, we have repeatedly refused to respond to the attorney’s attempts to settle. We look forward to bringing the truth to light in court. California Treasurer Fiona Ma

The full complaint can be read below:

GetDocument.do by FOX40 News on Scribd