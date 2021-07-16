Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs discusses 1st state-funded guaranteed income plan

When he put a guaranteed amount of income in the hands of Stockton residents, former Mayor Michael Tubbs was praised and criticized across the country.

Now, not only has the idea caught on in jurisdiction after jurisdiction, California is now poised to pay cash to a select group of residents, starting a statewide program.

California lawmakers on Thursday approved the first state-funded guaranteed income plan in the U.S., $35 million for monthly cash payments to qualifying pregnant people and young adults who recently left foster care with no restrictions on how they spend it.

Local governments and organizations will apply for the money and run their programs. The state Department of Social Services will decide who gets funding. California lawmakers left it up to local officials to determine the size of the monthly payments, which generally range from $500 to $1,000 in existing programs around the country.

Michael Tubbs, a special adviser for economic mobility and opportunity for Gov. Gavin Newsom, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.