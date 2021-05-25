Foster Farms plant in California cited over past virus outbreak

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (AP) — California has cited and fined a Foster Farms chicken processing plant that saw a deadly coronavirus outbreak last year, saying the company failed to protect its workers.

The state Division of Occupational Health and Safety’s penalty of $181,500 is one of the steepest citations issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A representative for Foster Farms declined to comment on the citations.

Cal/OSHA alleged Foster Farms failed to “establish, implement and maintain” an effective system for communicating with its employees and contract employees regarding COVID-19 in the workplace.

