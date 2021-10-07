Tree falls, seriously injures 4 firefighters working KNP Complex Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Four fire personnel involved in the KNP Complex fire have been hospitalized from injuries dealing with the blaze.

According to officials, at approximately 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon, the KNP Complex received a radio transmission that a tree had fallen, striking four personnel working on the KNP Complex Fire.

The patients were all brought to the nearest helispot and were transported by air to area hospitals. All four individuals are receiving medical care.

The patients are in serious but stable condition, according to officials.

Earlier in a Facebook post, officials say they were aware of the incident and were awaiting additional information.