Four Navy crew members rescued after helicopter crash near Nevada border

MT. HOGUE, Calif. (KTXL) — Four Navy crew members were rescued Saturday afternoon after their helicopter crashed Friday evening.

U.S. Navy officials said a MH-60 Knighthawk helicopter crashed near Mt. Hogue at around 5 p.m. Friday.

The helicopter’s crew – a pilot, co-pilot and two crewman – were helping search and rescue units in Mono County track a hiker lost in the forest near Boundary Peak.

The helicopter crashed on a mountain about 11,700 feet above sea level and all four crew members were unharmed and able to stay in contact with Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada about 120 miles north of the crash.

Despite Navy rescue efforts Friday night, officials said the four crash survivors was unable to be recovered and they were dropped an overnight kit and they spent the night on the mountain.

Another rescue attempt Saturday morning by another MH-60, but officials said the survivors were still unable to be rescued.

Navy officials called a CH-47 Chinook from Mather Air Force Base for its “superior high-altitude performance characteristics.”

The twin-engine, heavy-lift helicopter dropped off a ground search and rescue team in the area and met up with the survivors.

After the CH-47 refueled Mammoth Lakes, the helicopter was able to retrieve both the ground rescue team and the helicopter crash survivors.

The cause of the crash not yet known but Navy officials are investigating.

This story is developing.