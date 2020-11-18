FOX 11 obtains exclusive photos of Gov. Newsom at French restaurant allegedly not following COVID-19 protocols

LOS ANGELES (KTTV) — FOX 11 obtained exclusive photos on Tuesday night of Governor Gavin Newsom allegedly eating at the French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, California at a dinner party he attended on November 6 not following his own COVID-19 protocols he set forth for the state.
FOX 11 has given FOX40 permission to publish the photos.
On Monday Newsom apologized for what he called ‘a bad mistake’ in attending a birthday party that broke the very rules that he has been talking about to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
He has suffered severe political backlash since it surfaced Friday that he and his wife attended the party with a dozen friends at the French Laundry restaurant in wine country north of San Francisco.