(FOX40.COM) — 2023 was full of impactful stories from across California, both good and bad, and FOX40 News was there to cover all of it.

Plenty of breaking news, significant weather events, food and entertainment, and other curious stories were published on FOX40.com.

Below is a collection of the most-viewed stories on our website this year.

‘Priest’ asks employees to confess their ‘workplace sins’

The U.S. Labor Dept. investigated the owners of a Sacramento-area taco chain for misappropriation of tips, threatening and retaliating against employees for cooperating with investigators and denying overtime pay.

But the investigation uncovered a strange allegation of the owners presenting to their workers a “priest” who asked if they had stolen money, been late or had done anything to harm their employers.

Read More: Sacramento-area restaurant allegedly offered employees ‘priest’ to confess ‘workplace sins’ to

Scam involving ‘dropped bills’

Several police departments across California received reports about a scam involving a “dropped $20 bill,” according to Yuba City Police.

The ruse involved spying on a shopper during a purchase and then approaching them in the parking lot to supposedly return the money they had dropped.

Read more: California police warn about scam of a ‘dropped $20 bill’

Bright lights in the sky scare California residents

Residents in some California counties called emergency services to report “non-moving” lights in the sky.

Those mysterious lights were two planets shining bright and particularly close to each other.

Read more: ‘Do not be alarmed’: California police responds to calls about lights in the sky

The oldest living American lives in Northern California

Edie Ceccarelli, born in 1908, is the oldest living person in the United States and lives in the community of Willits in Northern California.

The supercentenarian is described as outgoing, friendly and a loving person, according to her family members who spoke with FOX40.com before her 115th birthday.

Read more: The oldest living person in the U.S. resides in Northern California

Rocklin donut shop named the best in the U.S.

Analysts from Yelp went over ratings and reviews for thousands of donut shops across the U.S. and determined that Rocklin Cinnamon & Donuts was the best of the best.

The designation led to even higher popularity for the shop, which saw long lines out the door in the days and weeks after.

Read more: The country’s best donut shop is in California, Yelp says

California’s most loved brand

Along with designating a Northern California donut shop as the best in the nation, Yelp analysts determined that a certain restaurant chain known for being generous with its breadsticks was the top brand in the Golden State.

Read more: This restaurant is California’s most loved brand, according to Yelp

Why does California observe daylight saving time?

Getting rid of daylight saving time in California needs several actions. Voters have already passed a ballot measure in 2018 to end the state’s observance of daylight saving time.

Despite that, the Legislature has not passed a bill to end the practice.

Even if legislators were to do so, there is still one step remaining after that to end the practice of changing clocks twice a year, which a few states have already ended.

Read more: Why does California observe daylight saving time?

Historic storms fill California’s reservoirs

A series of atmospheric rivers at the end of 2022 and the first weeks of 2023 brought enormous amounts of precipitation across the state.

As the epic snowpack began to melt, reservoirs downstream filled to levels not seen in years.

Read more: California’s reservoirs close to total capacity

Read more: California’s second-largest reservoir reaches 100% capacity

Headliners of the California State Fair

The annual fair puts on several concerts during its weeks-long run each summer.

The concerts are free with a ticket to the fair, which limits organizers from bringing the latest top stars, but concertgoers love to see performers from their younger days.

Read more: These are the headliners for the 2023 California State Fair

With such a variety of top stories in 2023, let’s see what 2024 brings.