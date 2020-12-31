Free COVID-19 mobile testing for Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties will launch Monday

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new COVID-19 mobile testing van for Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties will launch beginning Monday, Jan. 4, Rep. Josh Harder announced Thursday.

“We heard from communities across the Valley that we’re low on testing capacity — so we went and found some more,” Harder, D-Turlock, said in a statement. “The first step in combating the virus is understanding where it is. This will give us a better chance to do that while also giving people more opportunities to get tested.”

Curative, a national oral COVID-19 testing provider, will offer a self-administered oral test, instead of a nasal swab.

The test is free to all individuals, including those without insurance, and can be administered to children, according to Harder’s office.

Those interested can visit www.curative.com/CA10 to make an appointment four days before the date of test. Walk-up availability is also available but limited.

The testing van will be available on a weekly basis at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Mondays : Patterson — Hammon Senior Center Parking Lot, 1033 W Las Palmas Avenue

: Patterson — Hammon Senior Center Parking Lot, 1033 W Las Palmas Avenue Tuesdays : Riverbank — Riverbank Community Center Parking Lot, 3600 Santa Fe Street

: Riverbank — Riverbank Community Center Parking Lot, 3600 Santa Fe Street Wednesdays : Manteca — City Hall Parking Lot, 1001 West Center Street

: Manteca — City Hall Parking Lot, 1001 West Center Street Thursdays : Oakdale — Family Resource Center Parking Lot, 631 W F Street

: Oakdale — Family Resource Center Parking Lot, 631 W F Street Fridays : Ceres — Central Valley Opportunity Center; Ceres Parking Lot, 3860 Brickit Court

: Ceres — Central Valley Opportunity Center; Ceres Parking Lot, 3860 Brickit Court Saturdays : Modesto — King Kennedy Center Parking Lot, 601 Martin Luther King Drive

: Modesto — King Kennedy Center Parking Lot, 601 Martin Luther King Drive Sundays: Tracy — Ritter Family Ball Park, 2300 N. Tracy Boulevard

A flyer with the locations and times, in both English and Spanish, is available here.