Free passes available for California fourth graders, families to visit 19 state parks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s fourth graders and their families can now apply for a free pass to visit 19 state parks free of charge for a full year.

The program, named California State Park Adventure Pass, was established in July when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 148. It’s also a part of first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s California for All Kids initiative.

Who?

You (a fourth grader from California), your family (up to three adults and other kids) and friends (everyone in your car) can enjoy all sorts of adventures at 19 state parks during your whole fourth grade year—and the summer, too.

To allow as many families as possible to take advantage of the free pass, the 19 state parks with waived day-use fees are spread across the state.

The available parks range from beaches, museums, redwoods, off-highway vehicle recreation, hiking trails and parks with important cultural history.

Click or tap here to apply for the Adventure Pass. Those interested can also call 1-800-444-7275 or apply in person at a State Parks Pass Sales Office.