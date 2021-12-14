Fremont PD: Tesla employee arrested for fatally shooting coworker in factory parking lot

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Tesla employee was shot and killed by a coworker on Monday after their shift, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Police have arrested the suspect, 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas, and booked him at the Santa Rita Jail.

Around 3:26 p.m. on Monday, first responders arrived at the Tesla Factory parking lot located in the 45000 block of Fremont Blvd.

29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas (Photo: Alameda County Sheriff)

Fire crews found an unresponsive man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The police department was contacted and arrived on the scene. The man was later pronounced dead.

Officials found several .223 rifle casings nearby.

Homicide investigators learned that the victim had finished his shift at the manufacturing factory just before he was killed.

Other employees were interviewed and authorities determined that Solima and the victim were arguing earlier in the day. They say Solima then walked off the job.

Around 8:42 p.m. on Monday, officials located the suspect and had constant surveillance while detectives continued to investigate.

Photo: Alameda County Sheriff

Arrest and search warrants were obtained a few hours later and Solima was arrested after he got out of his car. Police say he immediately surrendered.

Police found a loaded, non-serialized, .223 caliber, short-barrel rifle in his car.

Authorities continue to investigate but do not believe there is a risk to the community at this time.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Coroner’s Office at a later time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police at 510-790-6900. Anonymous tips can be made by texting ‘Tip FremontPD’ followed by a message to 888777.