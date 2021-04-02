Fremont police shoot, kill man in hotel parking lot

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Fremont police shot and killed a man on Thursday evening in a hotel parking lot.

He died in the parking lot of Hyatt Place Hotel on Warren Ave around 6:35 p.m.

Police say no officers were injured.

According to Fremont Police Captain Sean Washington, two detectives had shot at the man. Police were surveilling the person and said they had multiple felony outstanding warrants.

An officer involved shooting occurred at 6:25 pm in the parking lot of the Hyatt Place Hotel. One suspect has been pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured. We anticipate additional information and details being made available later this evening. pic.twitter.com/xUFDjDXGUF — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) April 2, 2021

Around the time of the shooting, authorities attempted to take him into custody. A K9 officer was deployed and police said the man pulled out a gun.

During the confrontation, officers shot and killed him.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for updates as this is developing.