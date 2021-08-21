French Fire: 11,295 acres burned, 5% containment; Evacuation orders in effect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The French Fire continues to burn in a heavily wooded area near Lake Isabella. The fire has burned 11,295 acres since Wednesday and evacuation orders remain in place for nearby residents.

The fire began just after 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 near Wagy Flat and Sawmill roads, officials said.

Officials said it is at 5% containment.

EVACUATIONS

The Kern County Fire Department has provided a map for the French Fire and related evacuations. Click on this link to view it.

Evacuation orders:

West of the Sequoia National Forest border and south of Highway 155 east to where it turns into Old State Road.

Extending south to Rancho Road and follows east to where it turns into Black Gulch. It includes: Shirley Meadows, Alta Sierra, Slick Rock, Dutch Flat, Isabella Highlands, Wagy Flat, Keyesville north and south.

Evacuation warnings:

South of the Tulare County border to Cane Peak and east of the Sequoia National Forest border to Black Mountain.

Including: East of Cane Peak to Burlando Road and south of Cane Peak to Old State Road Highway 178 to include Black Gulch north residents.

Black Gulch residents are advised that Keyesville Road could be overcome by smoke and/or fire. If that happens, Black Gulch residents may have no way out of the area, if they choose to leave.

Evacuation center:

The Red Cross has an evacuation center at Woodrow Wallace Elementary School at 3240 Erskine Creek Road in Lake Isabella. Volunteers will be on hand providing meals, emotional support and other resources, the Red Cross said.

Residents going to the shelter are encouraged to bring any needed prescription and other medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents. Diapers, formulas and toys should be brought for children and infants.

Kern County Animal Services said residents who needed to evacuate and left animals behind, can contact the shelter to assist them and their pets. Call 661-868-7100.

Timelapse video of the French Fire as seen from Alta Sierra:

CLOSURES

Highway 155 is closed between Glenville and 2 miles east of Alta Sierra.

Keysville Special Recreation Management Area is closed because of wildfire danger, the Bureau of Land Management said.

READY KERN

You can make sign up to receive alerts and information from the county by signing up with Ready Kern. Click on this link to register for alerts.

Check back for updates.