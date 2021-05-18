Fresno man arrested with ‘astonishing’ amount of child porn, according to Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 55-year-old man from Fresno was arrested Tuesday with what the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office described as an “astonishing” amount of child pornography.

Deputies say 55-year-old Michael Martin was first reported to them through a tip received, leading them to contacting the suspect on the 2600 block of E. Andrews Avenue in Fresno.

Investigators served a search warrant at the home and report finding more than a thousand DVDs containing videos of children being raped. Additionally, detectives seized electronic devices and books containing explicit photos and videos.

Detectives with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office consider it to be one of the largest collections of child pornography they have ever come across in an investigation. They have not developed information suggesting the suspect had any physical contact with children.

Martin was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of possession of child pornography. His bail was set at $40,000 and he has since posted bond and was released from custody.

Anyone with information about Michael Martin is asked to contact Lt. Brandon Pursell at (559) 600-8029.

