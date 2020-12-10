Fresno Police officer arrested for possession of child porn, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — An officer with Fresno police was arrested Wednesday on possession of child pornography, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says members of the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force performed a follow up on a cyber tip related to the possession of child pornography. The suspect, 44-year-old Jeffrey Logue, was arrested at Fresno Police Department headquarters and a search warrant was executed at his home.

Deputies collected electronic devices for further examination of potentially illegal material. The sheriff’s office added that there is no evidence at this time to show Logue ever physically abused a child.

In a statement, Fresno Police Chief Andrew Hall says Officer Jeffrey Logue was fired.

Logue has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge of possession of child pornography. His bail is set at $20,000.