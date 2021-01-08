Fresno state senator proposes more small business economic relief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Debate on the California budget and how much of it should go toward economic relief has already begun days before the Legislature reports for duty.

“There needs to be a more robust capital investment to keep our economy going,” said Sen. Andreas Borgeas.

Borgeas, R-Fresno, rolled out a relief package proposing to invest $2.6 billion in grants for small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19, with a maximum of $75,000 per grant.

That’s more than double what Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed this week.

“He’s on the right track,” he told FOX40. “We believe that our needs are so great that even the modest $2.6 billion, which is 10% of the state’s projected one-time unexpected revenue. The needs are just so much greater.”

Borgeas’ “Keep California Working” Act comes as several small businesses remain shuttered under regional stay-at-home orders. Many have spent nearly a year struggling amid the pandemic and state-imposed restrictions.

The proposal is based on the governor’s already existing small business grant program that prioritizes businesses depending on how impacted their area is by COVID-19, the amount of revenue loss and equity.

“We need to make certain that large corporations are not taking advantage of this, which is why it’s designed for small businesses. We also want to make sure it’s equitably distributed across California,” Borgeas explained.

It’s backed by more than a third of the California Legislature. The support from a mix of Democrats and Republicans could help it speed its way through the Capitol.

The bill does have an urgency clause, meaning as soon as it’s passed it can go into effect.

State budget negotiations officially begin Monday.