Friends, community members gather to remember victims of San Jose mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTXL) – A vigil was held Thursday night to honor the lives lost in Wednesday’s mass shooting in San Jose.

“Horror, it has been an absolute horror. My wife and I moved here two years ago from the East Coast, and he was the first friend I ever made out here and we leaned on him a lot because we didn’t know anybody,” said Joe Bennetti of his friend Jose Hernandez.

Wednesday morning, Bennetti got a message from Hernandez asking for help to fix a flat tire.

Later in the morning he received no response from Hernandez.

“His phone was going straight to voicemail,” Bennetti recalled.

Bennetti went to Hernadez’s work at the Valley Transit Authority rail yard.

He would never hear from or see his friend, instead he only saw crime scene tape.

“I went to meet up with him to make sure the worst thing in the world didn’t happen,” Bennetti explained. “But there was nothing I could do at that point.”

Hernandez was one of nine people killed in Wednesday morning’s mass shooting in San Jose.

Thursday night Hernandez’s mother held up a picture of her son at a vigil at San Jose city hall, his father also in attendance after flying in from Mexico after the tragedy.

The plaza outside city hall was packed with mourners. Some who knew the victims, many who did not.

“I just want people to see that it doesn’t matter what race, it doesn’t matter what religious background, we are all as one community. We love San Jose, we are for the Bay,” said attendee Vivian Dorflinger.

Linda Macias is a service mechanic for the VTA and she says she is still trying to wrap her mind around the horrific event.

“I think everybody is still in shock, myself as well,” she told FOX40.

Her coworkers are also still in disbelief she says. Many of them, still in their work attire, wanting to attend the vigil to remember those lost as well as support the victim’s families.

“We are trying to just process everything that happened, going through just wondering what could have been or couldn’t have been,” Macias said.